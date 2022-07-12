Blue Mountains Gazette

PICTURES: Six week timeframe to reopen Blue Mountains rail line following 'massive' landslip

By Damien Madigan
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 9:29pm
The Blue Mountains rail line will be down between Katoomba and Mount Victoria for approximately six weeks before a massive landslip is repaired.

