PICTURES: Six week timeframe to reopen Blue Mountains rail line following 'massive' landslip

The Blue Mountains rail line will be down between Katoomba and Mount Victoria for approximately six weeks before a massive landslip is repaired.
The NSW Government announced the timeline yesterday [Tuesday, July 12], revealing 40,000 tonne of rock will be brought to the site near Mount Victoria.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the rock, used to build up the damaged embankment, will come from five quarries across the region.
"This is going to be a massive job for the crew," he said. "We have between 70 and 100 people deployed on site working around the clock here."
The minister said the government is "working closely with the freight industry to resume critical freight services in two weeks by opening up one track, followed by the return of passenger services a few weeks later".
"My number-one priority at the moment is to get the Main Western line opened as soon as it's safe so that freight operations and passenger services can commence," he said.
Buses have replaced trains between Mount Victoria and Katoomba since July 5 due to the landslip.
Trains are running to a reduced frequency and changed timetable between Lithgow and Mount Victoria, and also between Katoomba and Penrith. T1 Western Line trains run between Penrith and the City.
Transport for NSW has advised commuters: "You may have to change multiple times to complete your journey. Please allow plenty of extra travel time and plan ahead at transportnsw.info."
