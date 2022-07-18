A proposal to expand the Great Western Highway to four lanes from Little Hartley to Lithgow has met with strong opposition from the local community.
More than 200 submissions were made in response to a review of environmental factors, with 74 per cent objecting to the proposal.
More than two-thirds of the objections wanted alternative routes considered and many also called for the project's business case and its benefits/cost ratio to be made public.
But the submissions report said other routes had already been considered and ruled out, either because they crossed Defence Department land or because of steep grades, increased road lengths and connection issues with Jenolan Caves Road.
The business case will not be released to ensure Transport for NSW (TfNSW) retains a competitive edge when seeking tenders for the project. And the benefits/cost ratio is lower than in other areas, which was to be expected with a road project in "difficult terrain", the report said.
People also raised concerns about the number and size of planned rest areas. TfNSW said it would reduce the number of heavy vehicle parking spots in two of the rest areas.
It added: "Transport understands the concerns about noise, light spill, visual amenity and cleanliness of the proposed sites. The rest areas have been designed to 'fit into' the landscape and further work will be carried out throughout the detailed design phase of the project to reduce their impacts through enhanced urban design and landscaping."
The report also addressed the platypuses which have been found in the River Lett near Hartley.
It acknowledged the mammals could be indirectly impacted by a reduction in water quality from earthworks, with increasing water turbidity and spills adversely impacting their foraging habitat quality and food sources.
But the report said erosion and sedimentation control measures and spill management measures would be used to manage the potential impacts.
Direct impacts to platypus burrows were also possible from construction of drainage outlets, bridges and the disturbance of river banks. TfNSW has undertaken to conduct thorough searches for any burrows before any work is started.
Further concerns were raised about impacts on both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal heritage. TfNSW said it had consulted and will continue to consult with registered Aboriginal parties. It also plans to consider interpretive elements, including public works of art, interpretive signage, bridges, earthworks and plantings to celebrate and acknowledge the Aboriginal history of the local area and today's Aboriginal community that connects with the area.
"Management and mitigation" will be used to minimise impacts on non-Aboriginal heritage.
Nearly half of all submissions were concerned about the visual impacts of a four-lane highway on the Hartley Valley itself.
TfNSW acknowledged "the scenic nature of the landscape which includes rural-residential and native woodland landscape characteristic" and again would work "to minimise impacts to the integrity of heritage sites, significant trees and cultural values of the community".
TfNSW is holding a public meeting to discuss the key issues raised in the submissions. It will be held on Thursday, July 29, 6-7.30pm at Hartley Community Hall, corner of the Great Western Highway and Mid Hartley Road, Hartley.
RSVP not required. Please contact the project team on 1800 953 777 or gwhd@transport.nsw.gov.au if you would like more information.
