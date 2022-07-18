Blue Mountains Gazette

Majority of submissions opposed to highway upgrade from Little Hartley

By Jennie Curtin
July 18 2022 - 6:00am
A proposal to expand the Great Western Highway to four lanes from Little Hartley to Lithgow has met with strong opposition from the local community.

