Independent Blue Mountains Councillor Daniel Myles wants to see the derelict Eldon Guest House in Katoomba have a new life providing social housing.
And he said the state and federal government may need to help the owners with funding to realise its potential.
The former Liberal councillor said the Eldon on Lurline Street has had a chequered history with regular squatters and fires damaging its heritage value. But being close to town and trains, it would be ideal for emergency housing for domestic violence victims, he said.
The building has been vacant for about a decade. A fire in 2019 caused significant damage. The councillor said it was apparently caused by a squatter tripping over his own heater.
"It is genuinely heritage, it could be majestic and should be preserved," he said.
"Now it's just an eyesore. It's an issue for the owners, for police and for the squatters. Something needs to be done with it, it can't be left as a shell. It doesn't help with streetscape."
Builder Hussein Hawshar bought the property about 12 years ago for under $600,000.
He said he believed the community and council had issues with it being used as a guesthouse or backpackers. There were also issues with fire safety requirements and existing use rights, he said.
While waiting to develop it "the boys kept sneaking in, no matter what we did", Mr Hawshar said.
An alarmist leaflet suggesting the guest house would become a halfway house for ex-prisoners in 2015 also delayed his plans.
Cr Myles said he had spoken "many times" over the years to Mr Hawshar to try and get the 50-room guesthouse back in operation.
Mr Hawshar, 71, said "to keep it running costs us a lot of money ...whatever the area needs, whatever the council says, for this place to run again we have to do it".
Cr Myles said tax incentives could be the answer.
"I note Anglicare is calling for tax reform around negative gearing. Heritage buildings that add to the supply of low-cost housing should be considered for significant tax relief.
"The system doesn't cater for situations like this ... [but] there's a push for social housing by the Prime Minister, so there's a chance for debate. Now we are talking about accommodation for desperate people it should be thrown in the mix."
Retrofitting items like parking and lifts to make it a guesthouse or aged care facility again would be challenging and the building also needs a sprinkler system and fire retardant roofing.
"Anyone who takes on a heritage item is either very brave or very rich. In the case of the Hydro they were very, very rich; with the Carrington they were very brave and maybe a bit lucky and certainly have done a terrific job. A few other places around you think 'How can you make that pay?'."
He said the state and federal government "could give them some encouragement".
"It could be used for people in dangerous situations, such as a women's shelter ... the choice of it sitting there vacant, or not being used, is no choice at all."
Cr Myles plans to help the owners advocate to local Labor MP Susan Templeman.
House prices in the region have soared over the COVID lockdown as the rental vacancy rate in the Blue Mountains has plummeted from 3.2 per cent in December 2019 to 0.7 per cent in April 2022, according to SQM Research. One Leura real estate agency has it as low as 0.45 per cent.
Meanwhile attempts are being made to try and create an Australia-first community land trust in the Mountains. With Australia in the grip of a housing crisis, locals are sleeping in cars and living in makeshift camps because they can't find stable affordable accommodation, a meeting in Katoomba heard in May. It's hoped the Walanmarra Artists & Blue Mountains Community Land Trust can be established to address the shortage of affordable housing, especially for vulnerable women.
The Eldon is on the Blue Mountains Heritage Register and was built on that site in 1923. The inter-war guesthouse normally has stunning views overlooking Lurline Street to take in views towards Leura and the Jamison Valley.
