Blue Mountains Theatre is proud to present Australia's own world-renowned traditional Japanese drumming ensemble, Taikoz, in their new collaboration, Coming Together.
Coming Together brings contemporary music, dance and spoken word to the Blue Mountains stage in an exciting new collaboration between Taikoz and Sydney's musical mavericks, Ensemble Offspring, with former award-winning Bangarra dancer, Waangenga Blanco, as narrator.
Advertisement
On stage with Taiko will be an assemblage of world-class instrumental soloists including Sally Whitwell on piano, James Nightingale on saxophone and Daniel Pliner on keyboard.
Taikoz's Coming Together features works by formidable American composer, Fredrick Rzewski, as well as new commissioned works by British/Australian composer Luke Styles and Taikoz's own artistic director, Ian Cleworth.
The performance will include composer Fredrick Rzewski's 1971 Minimalist Classic, Coming Together and the world premiere of Luke Styles' Songs and Grooves for winds, synthesisers and taiko.
Electrifying, explosive and utterly captivating, this will be an unforgettable sensory experience for the eyes and ears. Proudly presented by Blue Mountains Theatre and Percussion Australia.
Taikoz has performed for nearly 20 years and received high praise from around the country and the world. The Weekend Australian said: "It's the seeing that turns an exhilarating aural experience into something close to dance theatre with a spiritual bent. The virtuosity is thrilling, but even better is the sense of pure joy the players transmit".
Bookings: 4723 5050 or online at: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.