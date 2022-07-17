Nothing too small to escape attention of Percy Wilson, great promoter of Blue Mountains

Percy John Wilson was born in Castlecrag in 1867.
Wilson married, in 1914, Catherine Keinan (died 1922) and, in 1923, Claire Kent. He had three children, Percy Bernard, Gloria and John.
Advertisement
They lived at "Rosedale", Hazelbrook.
Wilson was a director of Allied Steel Limited, Hatfields Ltd. and the Blue Mountains Echo. His Sydney company published "Wilson's Sydney Street Directory and Blue Mountains Guide" from the early 1900s until 1938.
Wilson became shire councillor in February 1920 and was Shire President from January 1923-December 1925 and January 1928-December 1936.
Wilson's Blue Mountains Shire Council governed a huge area from the Nepean at Emu Plains to Mount Victoria. Only Blackheath and Katoomba municipalities and a small portion of North Springwood in Colo Shire were excluded.
Wilson supported electrification of the Blue Mountains railway, chaired the Blue Mountains and Lithgow Railway Electrification League, and met frequently with the Railway Commissioners, discussing electrification, cheaper fares, concession fares and more frequent train services.
In 1930, he argued for the return of the concession fare which gave the wives of concession holders a free trip to the city.
The Great Western Road also concerned Wilson. He argued that the shire should stay within the County of Cumberland. Thus, the Main Roads Board, not just the Shire, would meet the cost of the road.
The Shire had enough roads of its own. The Blue Mountains Star (17.5.1930), reported that one council meeting had considered various grading machines.
The interests of Percy Wilson and the council were extensive. He opened flower shows and a chert mine.
He suggested the construction of the concrete map of Australia in Wilson Park, Lawson.
He encouraged the development of reserves like Red Hands Cave, public halls and concreted swimming pools, like the one at Lawson over whose club he presided.
He dedicated the Explorers' Wishing Chair at Mt York, 3.5.1930. Funds raised would support the Blue Mountains and District Anzac Memorial Hospital, an organisation he strongly supported.
He and the council supported electrification of the towns, sometimes in the face of local opposition, as reflected in town meetings in Emu Plains in 1930.
In February, 1930, when Area Commissioner Williams visited Mt Victoria, Wilson was in the welcoming committee. After discussions, Wilson announced the scheme to supply water from Newnes to the various Mountains towns, and that the approach to Mt Victoria would be improved.
Nothing seemed too small to escape his attention. He publicised the Mountains at every opportunity.
From the celebration of Lennox Bridge's centenary to the state government extension of shale leases, anything that concerned the Mountains concerned Wilson.
He died, still a councillor having just been re-elected, in December, 1937.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.