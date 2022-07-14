BTC's Out of the Blue

Next week will be "curtain up" time for a quartet of local playwrights who, for three years, have waited patiently in the wings to see their one-act plays of the unexpected performed as part of the Blackheath Theatre Company's Out of the Blue season.
Over five performances between July 28 and 31, the BTC will showcase the previously unpublished four plays.
The chosen playwrights have a strong track record of writing success. But their different backgrounds and different styles have fashioned some compelling storylines. Two of the plays offer piercing viewpoints of a dystopian future, the third invites the audience to travel back to the 1850s and face a ghostly exorcism, the fourth is a cautionary tale of the consequences of dreaming about picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup horse race.
Iain Fraser wrote Underground. He is a published author and theatre director. Fraser's storyline highlights a couple stuck in a bunker following some sort of nuclear attack on the Earth's surface.
David Levell wrote Ghost Hunting. The BTC staged his A Bush Haunting in 2019. Levell expanded it to novel length and scooped the international Charles Dickens Museum "Twisting A Tale" story competition. In Ghost Hunting, the venerable Ladies Ghost Society try to solve what has driven residents away from a lonely rural property.
John Shand wrote If the Moon... Known for his Sydney Morning Herald music and theatre criticism, Shand won an arts journalism Walkley award in 2017. He shares this creative reasoning behind the play: "The play dived into a rather black-humoured place and refused to come out." His goal when it is seen on stage is that "the audience laugh in the right places".
Brian Twomey wrote Sweet Dreams, Baby. From a journalist career in London, Twomey moved effortlessly into public relations, working in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia. He adapted his own short story about an upper crust English Derby Day house party more than 100 years ago to a modern-day Melbourne Cup office lunch.
Performances of the Out of the Blue season are July 28 to 31 at the Phillips Hall, Blackheath. Tickets are $30 ($25 concessions) at https://blackheaththeatrecompany.com/ or https://events.humanitix.com/.
