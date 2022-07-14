Blue Mountains Gazette
BTC's Out of the Blue

Updated July 15 2022 - 1:18am, first published July 14 2022 - 4:58am
Next week will be "curtain up" time for a quartet of local playwrights who, for three years, have waited patiently in the wings to see their one-act plays of the unexpected performed as part of the Blackheath Theatre Company's Out of the Blue season.

