Blue Mountains Gazette

Cliff Drive repairs delayed until 2023

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cliff Drive, which links Leura and Katoomba via the scenic route, is unlikely to be reopened until late next year, after multi-million dollar repair work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.