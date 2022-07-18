Cliff Drive, which links Leura and Katoomba via the scenic route, is unlikely to be reopened until late next year, after multi-million dollar repair work.
The road near Leura Cascades was closed in February 2020 after a three-day rain deluge caused a massive landslip.
The area was cleared and eventually reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in June 2021, but the road is still not open to vehicles.
The issue is a culvert near the cascades which has deteriorated and can no longer take the load of vehicles.
Council has done geotechnical studies, canvassed design options and conducted an options study workshop.
A final design review and risk assessment is currently underway as well as ongoing consultation with external bodies such as Sydney Water. This is due to be completed in September.
The cost of excavating and replacing the ageing culvert has been estimated to be $4-$5 million.
Council expects to put the job out to tender with work likely to start next March and be completed by late next year.
The delay has also had an impact on planned work in the Leura Cascades visitor precinct.
Council received a $5 million Black Summer bushfire grant to improve the area, including accessible toilets and parking, walking track improvements and better lighting.
However, that work cannot be done until the culvert is replaced.
Leura Community Alliance, which requested the update from council, said it was "extremely disappointing" to learn that no work will be started for at least nine months.
Alliance chairman, Rod Stowe, said in an email to members: "The Leura community (through its representatives on the alliance) has identified the reopening of Cliff Drive as a critical priority for residents, businesses and visitors alike. Accordingly, the lack of urgency in the council's proposed response to our representations is quite perplexing."
Representatives from the alliance met with the three Ward 1 councillors on the weekend to outline their concerns.
Mr Stowe said it felt like the project kept being pushed back as other roads were affected by heavy rainfall.
He said the councillors promised to speak to maintenance staff about the work.
