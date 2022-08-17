The Blue Mountains has a long history of attracting rock climbers, but there are few options around when the weather turns cold and wet. Cue Lostlane in Leura.
In Quinns Ave, off Leura Mall, a new one stop location called Lostlane is expected to open later this month. It has an indoor climbing gym, skate shop, mini skate ramp, squash court, traditional Finnish sauna, arcade games, half court basketball, wellness centre and kiosk with fireplace.
The adventure hub is the brainchild of keen climber and skater Patrick Lewis and his speech pathologist partner Zoe Miller Stubbs. The couple, with the backing of friends and relatives, has altered the two-storey 2292 square metre industrial-style building, dividing it up into separate businesses to function as one community hub. Entry is "down a lost lane" at the bottom of Leura Mall.
They hope to grow the two new popular Olympic sports of skating and climbing.
"Our family and friends have been incredibly supportive ... it really has taken a village," she said.
Mr Lewis always dreamed of opening a climbing/skating business in this space. When he lost his job as a quantity surveyor in the pandemic and the lease became available, the stars aligned.
"We made a pretty quick decision," he said.
"It felt like the right time to take the plunge," Ms Miller Stubbs added. "You'll always find an excuse not to start a project like this; it takes a leap of faith to back yourself and see it come to fruition."
They call the boutique climbing gym "a community for indoor rock climbing and bouldering" - that's rock climbing with a harness and ropes or without. They will have classes in climbing and skating and the Kerb to Coping Skate Supply space has "legal walls for graffitti art" which will change regularly. It is already home to long-time skating group the Katoomba Surf Club.
"Climbers can hone their skills in a varied and challenging environment, out of the wild Mountains' elements," she said. "Equally important to us is seeing first-time climbers and families experience the sport and learn in a friendly and relaxed environment."
"Skating and climbing are Olympic sports now and weirdly squash is making a comeback," Mr Lewis said. He added that the only place to skate indoors in the Mountains were "illegal places where security will move you on and the outdoor skate parks have debris after storms".
There are 1400 holds built into the climbing walls which, depending on size, have cost from $3 to $100. Australian climbing champions and a collective of talented route setters from Blue Mountains Climbing School and the Australian School of Mountaineering and others, have set the routes at Leura Indoor Rock Climbing, which will change in stages fortnightly.
Hours are 9am to 9pm.
