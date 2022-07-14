Blue Mountains Martial Arts Centre members compete at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event

The Blue Mountains have once again been represented on the biggest stage in Australia for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ).
Black Belt Sam Traish and soon-to-be Black Belt Jimmy De Caux from Blue Mountains Martial Arts Centre (BMMAC) competed at the invitational-only Subversion, staged at the UNSW Roundhouse on July 9.
For the first time in Australian martial arts history, the exciting event was live-streamed around the world via Flograppling. Top-level practitioners from across Australia competed in the martial art known for control and submission; BJJ is one of the fastest growing sports and self-defence styles in the world.
Traish and De Caux were supported on the night and in the lead up to the event by head coach of BMMAC Chris Traish, a team of training partners, friends and family. With three Black Belt BJJ instructors and multiple high-level assistant coaches, BMMAC has the most experienced team for BJJ in the Mountains.
BMMAC holds daily classes in BJJ, as well as mixed martial arts, kickboxing and weapons. They cater for children through to adults looking to learn new skills, improve fitness and have fun in a friendly, knowledgeable environment. Details: www.bmmac.com.au
