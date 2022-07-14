Great Western Highway reopened after truck crash

The Great Western Highway has reopened after a truck crash at Blackheath closed the highway in both directions today [July 15].
The accident happened in icy conditions at at 6am at Blackheath near Evans Lookout Road.
Motorists in both directions were forced to use Bells Line of Road as an alternative route, or had to delay their journey. Rail replacement buses, which are running between Mount Victoria and Katoomba, were also suspended. Traffic at the site was heavy and emergency services were on scene.
The highway was closed until 6.40am.
A traffic spokesperson said: "Diversions have now been lifted. Motorists should continue to allow extra time and exercise caution due to ice on the road."
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or visit www.transportnsw.info
Meanwhile buses will continue to replace trains between Mount Victoria and Katoomba for a number of weeks due to the landslip near the train line at Mt Victoria.
Trains run to a changed timetable between Lithgow and Mount Victoria and also between Katoomba and Penrith. Bathurst trains are replaced by buses between Bathurst and Lithgow or Katoomba only.
On weekdays, trains run to a changed timetable between Lithgow and Mount Victoria, and between Katoomba and Penrith. Limited trains run between Katoomba and Central.
On Saturday and Sunday, trains run between Lithgow and Mount Victoria, and between Katoomba and Blacktown, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown to continue your journey.
