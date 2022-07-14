Blue Mountains Gazette

Great Western Highway reopened after truck crash

BL
By B.c Lewis
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:20am, first published July 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Western Highway has reopened after a truck crash at Blackheath closed the highway in both directions today [July 15].

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.