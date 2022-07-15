Anxious wait for planning commission decision on Penrith helipad

Blue Mountains City Council has flagged it will fight plans for a helipad in the Penrith Lakes precinct if it is approved by the NSW Independent Planning Commission.
But Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill is confident council has made a strong case to see the plan rejected.
Debate over the proposal by Sydney Helicopters has centred on whether it constitutes a helipad - which is permissible on the site - or a heliport, which is currently not allowed.
"Our submission was, by its size and scale, the development is more like a heliport than a helipad, which we say is not a permissible use. We believe our submissions were very strong and we would anticipate having a measure of success," said Cr Greenhill.
He flagged continuing to fight the plan in the event it is approved.
"If we are wrong about our submissions and it's approved I would certainly be asking our staff to look at every possible avenue of appeal."
The proposal at Old Castlereagh Road, Castlereagh would allow up to 25 flight per day between 5.30am and 10pm. These would include charter flights, film and photography services, as well as support for emergency services such as the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Services.
Blue Mountains opposition has centred on fears about the impact of scenic flights over the Blue Mountains.
But Sydney Helicopters rejected these concerns in its formal response to public submissions on the plan.
"The Blue Mountains National Park and the associated Aboriginal Cultural Significance will not be impacted by the proposal as Sydney Helicopters will under no circumstances fly at an altitude that will impact the Blue Mountains National Park, except in the event of emergency," it stated.
It added: "All proposed operations will comply with Civil Aviation Regulations at all times, as Sydney Helicopters has continuously done for over 30-years."
Sydney Helicopters has also rejected the argument the proposal does not comply with the use of the site as a helipad.
Sydney Helicopters has been providing chartered flights, tours and emergency services around the Sydney area and NSW since 1985. They have been forced to relocate as their current site at Granville is being resumed for the Sydney Metro project.
