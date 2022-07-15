Blue Mountains Gazette

Anxious wait for planning commission decision on Penrith helipad

By Damien Madigan
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:56am, first published July 15 2022 - 3:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council has flagged it will fight plans for a helipad in the Penrith Lakes precinct if it is approved by the NSW Independent Planning Commission.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.