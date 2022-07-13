Blue Mountains Gazette

Mayors take sides in Warragamba Dam wall debate following latest floods

By Damien Madigan
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:36am, first published July 13 2022 - 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warragamba Dam prior to the intense weather events this year. Picture: Simon Bennett

The Blue Mountains and Wollondilly mayors have joined forces to push back against renewed calls to raise the height of the Warragamba Dam wall following the latest floods in the Hawkesbury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.