Mayors take sides in Warragamba Dam wall debate following latest floods

The Blue Mountains and Wollondilly mayors have joined forces to push back against renewed calls to raise the height of the Warragamba Dam wall following the latest floods in the Hawkesbury.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Green has supported his Wollondilly counterpart, Matt Gould, in calling for sensible discussion around flood mitigation following the most recent natural disaster.
Advertisement
"It simply is not true that raising the dam wall will go anywhere near preventing this [recent flooding] from happening," said Cr Greenhill.
"Even the Insurance Council of Australia have rejected this idea as they can see what we see. It is only about overdevelopment.
"Much of the flooding comes from downstream of Warragamba Dam. A large proportion of the flooding we have experienced would be unaffected by a change to the dam wall."
Cr Greenhill said instead of spending money on raising the dam wall, funding should be invested in "roads, access ways, and escape routes for people in these areas".
Following the latest floods, the Wollondilly mayor again called on the NSW Government to abandon plans to raise the wall up to 17 metres, citing the billion-dollar exercise would not achieve the touted flood mitigation outcomes.
"I fully understand the impacts of flooding on the Hawkesbury-Nepean but I don't believe that raising the Warragamba Dam wall will effectively mitigate flooding, and it certainly isn't the silver bullet some people are making it out to be," Cr Gould said.
"The government's own modelling shows that more than 50 per cent of flood waters can come from the Upper Nepean and catchments that are effectively downstream from the proposed wall."
But the mayors of Hawkesbury City Council and The Hills Shire Council have come together, calling for the dam wall to be raised as a matter of urgency.
Hawkesbury City mayor, Patrick Conolly, said that residents were living in a never-ending nightmare.
"It's time for a decision on flood mitigation - we need the NSW Government to raise Warragamba dam wall now... It's time to be better prepared and protected, and raising the dam wall is just sensible and needs to be our priority."
Hills Shire Mayor, Dr Peter Gangemi, stated a similar belief and said reacting to floods wasn't enough.
"The communities of Western and Northwest Sydney are very supportive of the Warragamba dam wall being raised, and I think the two mayors coming here [to the Hawkesbury River] is a symbol of that," he said during a visit following the floods.
Apart from its disputed scope to stop flooding in the Hawkesbury, raising the dam wall has been strongly criticised for its threat to the Blue Mountains World Heritage area.
Advertisement
Vice President of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, Madi Maclean, said in March that "raising Warragamba Dam wall would inundate 4700 hectares of the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains National Park and 65 kilometres of wilderness streams threatening numerous plants, animals as well as significant Aboriginal heritage".
"It's an incredibly destructive proposal which, worst of all, would not actually solve the problem of flooding in Western Sydney."
- with Jess Layt and Finn Coleman
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.