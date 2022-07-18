Sydney Trains warned about other landslips near Blue Mountains rail line this year

Sydney Trains was warned in April about the dangers landslips posed to the rail line near Mount Victoria.
Blackheath resident Bill Avery contacted Sydney Trains on April 29 after he saw two landslips and blocked drains while on a bushwalk between Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
But Transport for NSW said these incidents were unrelated to the major landslip on July 4 that has closed the rail line between Katoomba and Mount Victoria.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said Sydney Trains inspected the relevant section of the rail corridor reported by Mr Avery, "on foot", on May 25 this year.
"The reported shifting of ground between Blackheath and Mount Victoria in April is unrelated to the landslip on the Main Western line that occurred late on Monday, July 4 as a result of this month's extreme weather event," a Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Gazette in a statement.
Mr Avery, an experienced bushwalker, told Sydney Trains in May that he was concerned about a "possible failure on the Main Western Line" when they informed him they had inspected the rail corridor following his concerns. He was worried they might have missed damage that occurred outside land owned by Sydney Trains.
In their statement, Transport for NSW said: "Sydney Trains works closely with all appropriate stakeholders, including councils and other government agencies in the ongoing management of our rail corridors.
"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority in providing a safe and reliable service."
Meanwhile, Blue Mountains commuters are likely to experience at least four more weeks of rail disruptions as work continues to reopen the line.
The massive operation will see 40,000 tonnes of rock brought to the site near Mount Victoria to build up the damaged embankment.
"This is going to be a massive job for the crew," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said last week.
"We have between 70 and 100 people deployed on site working around the clock here."
The minister said the government is "working closely with the freight industry to resume critical freight services in two weeks by opening up one track, followed by the return of passenger services a few weeks later".
"My number-one priority at the moment is to get the main western line opened as soon as it's safe so that freight operations and passenger services can commence," he said.
Following the July 4 landslip, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said the incident had "once again highlighted the fragility of our rail network and the need for long-term solutions to counteract the challenges faced by the Blue Mountains line".
"The NSW Government must treat this as a matter of priority. Our public transport trains and services have been neglected for far too long under the current government and that needs to stop, now."
Buses have replaced trains between Mount Victoria and Katoomba since July 5 due to the landslip.
Trains are running to a changed timetable between Lithgow and Mount Victoria, and between Katoomba and Penrith. Limited trains are running between Katoomba and Central.
For the latest updates visit: transportnsw.info.
