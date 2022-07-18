Police said when they arrived the man "charged the vehicle, striking and kicking [it] before fleeing". The officer followed the man to Pioneer Place and got out of the police car. "The offender immediately struck the officer multiple times resulting in the officer discharging his taser. The male was controlled by the officer, with a member of the public assisting, prior to the arrival of more police". Police said the 44-year-old man "assaulted a further two officers" at Katoomba police station.

