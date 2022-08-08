A Mongolian horse racing experience has inspired a plan to build 13 yurts in the backyard of a heritage property in Leura.
Brightlands Retreat, a 100-year-old former nunnery, opened in March as a wellness centre after an extensive refurbishment.
It currently caters for up to 20 people staying overnight for retreats.
Owner Edward Fernon has now applied to increase the capacity by building the yurts on a dilapidated tennis court on the western edge of the site.
Mr Fernon, a former Olympian (he represented Australia in modern pentathlon in London in 2012), was drawn to the circular shape of yurts after staying in them when competing in the 2017 Mongol Derby, the world's longest horse race.
He became interested in the environmental and aesthetic benefits of the design and engaged three design firms to come up with a unique and environmentally friendly cabin.
Mr Fernon believes, as outlined in the DA's statement of environment effects, that the round design is hard wired into our DNA as our ancient ancestors commonly lived in round buildings.
He said round buildings provided a supportive cognitive environment. They also used less embodied energy to build, were energy efficient, wind resistant, less expensive and had better acoustics, making the inside ideal for rest and reflection.
Mr Fernon said the yurts would be located well away from the heritage main house so as not to detract from the "jewel on the hill" that is the former Sisters of the Little Company of Mary retreat.
"There's a lot of land here - 6,020 square metres. We're looking to keep it very separate from the original building," he said.
The surrounding landscaping would include a contemplation water feature and a yarning circle, enhancing Brightlands' aim to provide "soul nurturing experiences", he said.
A heritage report with the DA said the proposed works would have an "acceptable heritage impact" because they would have no physical impact on the house and the steep slope of the site would ensure that the rooftops of the yurts were below the floor height of the main building.
The plans have been opposed by the National Trust branch, which submitted the cabins were "incompatible with the heritage values of both this specific heritage listed site and the wider Leura North Heritage Conservation Area".
Branch president, Rod Stowe, wrote: "We believe that the proposed style of eco-cabin would be best suited to a bushland setting within the Blue Mountains LGA rather than a heritage listed property within a heritage conservation zone."
