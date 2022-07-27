Blue Mountains Gazette

Safer pedestrian access needed across Lurline Street, Katoomba

July 27 2022 - 6:00am
Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw was set to move an urgency motion at Tuesday night's Blue Mountains Council meeting calling for improved pedestrian access across Lurline Street, Katoomba.

Local News

