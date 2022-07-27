Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw was set to move an urgency motion at Tuesday night's Blue Mountains Council meeting calling for improved pedestrian access across Lurline Street, Katoomba.
The councillor said while there is an existing pedestrian refuge on Lurline Street near Katoomba Public School, there is no pedestrian crossing near the primary school and Katoomba High School - a gap of around 1.5km between safe pedestrian crossings.
Cr Redshaw said: "There must be a pedestrian crossing installed on Lurline Street. Currently, there is no safe pedestrian crossing. This is unacceptable and local residents are concerned for their children's safety.
Cr Redshaw was tipped to ask the July 26 council meeting to support the installation of a pedestrian crossing south of Merriwa Street on Lurline Street and has launched a petition on the matter.
"Children and families are crossing here to get to both the primary school and high school, or the children's playground at Hinkler Park, tourists cross here to get around town, and residents should be able to cross here safely to get home - but they are all putting themselves at risk every time they cross the road.
"We have a real opportunity to strike a better balance between pedestrians and vehicles. Lurline Street is a good example of where we should be doing that work".
Nearby resident, Paul Hannah said: "Crossing Lurline Street can be a nightmare at precisely the times that parents are driving their kids to and from school on the daily school run. We need some traffic calming measures in the area and a crossing would help with that.
"While traffic densities vary during the day the fact that it's such a long stretch of flat, straight road from Waratah Street to the cross street of Birdwood Avenue means that drivers often careen along at unsafe speeds.
"Lurline Street is a major bus route. Bus passengers - whether residents or tourists - should not be stranded after getting off a bus, waiting for a break in traffic before they can cross safely. By the same token, because of the lack of safe pedestrian crossings passengers are at risk if they find themselves rushing across Lurline Street to catch a bus".
Blue Mountains Council previously investigated whether or not a crossing was needed on Lurline Street, but found there wasn't enough pedestrian volume to warrant it.
Cr Redshaw said this focused on the northern end of the street near Waratah Street, and didn't take into consideration the area as a whole.
She also said special consideration should be given to this location due to the proximity of the two schools, children's playground, a hotel, cafe and numerous bus stops.
Katoomba High was contacted for a comment.
