Two homes: a unique opportunity

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Advertisement
This property in Katoomba offers an amazing opportunity to the right buyer. There are two fully approved, character-filled two bedroom homes close to everything.
Echo Point, Katoomba Falls Lookout, the local schools and the town centre are all within walking distance.
Whether you're looking for an amazing investment or keeping family close together while still enjoying privacy, this is for you.
The homes are built side by side but also offer a feeling of total independence.
Both homes feature separate living and dining areas, gas cooking, timber decks, private gardens, internal laundries and parking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.