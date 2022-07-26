A group of Lawson residents has appealed to Blue Mountains Council to look into traffic issues in their street and has submitted a petition to emphasise their concerns.
At a council meeting earlier this year, Cr Romola Hollywood asked council to back the campaign of Cleveland Street residents who say traffic has increased as South Lawson Park is being improved and social media has highlighted the benefits of the dog friendly park.
The Local Traffic Committee was set to look into the issue in June and councillors will be briefed on the findings this month. In May Cr Hollywood told council Cleveland was a "very skinny road" that has become a "rat run" to the park from Lawson shops, "even though there is a more accessible route along the wider Adelaide Street and Wilson Street".
Council acknowledged "improvements being made at South Lawson have potential to increase traffic, cyclist and pedestrian volumes on Cleveland Street ... although Cleveland is the direct route, the alternative streets offer wider road widths for active transport infrastructure".
"It's almost one way, it's incredibly skinny and doesn't have very good drainage ... and it's becoming a rat run down to the park, and with the upgrade it's going to be exacerbated," Cr Hollywood said. Thirty three of the street's residents signed the petition.
"Years ago when the town was being redeveloped there was talk of Cleveland being one way or blocked off for residents only as it is such a challenging little street. It's been on the agenda for some time ... now it's time to look at what we can do," she added.
Julius Timmerman started the petition and said drivers only needed to take the next street over where there's also a new footpath. Another resident Nyla Thomas said the whole nature of the road had changed.
"When I moved in 32 years ago the kids next door would play cricket in the street. Now you don't get bowled out... You get bowled over."
Some safety options suggested are: to make Cleveland one way, install speed humps, apply a 40 km speed limit, install a roundabout at the corner of Cleveland and Wilson or add appropriate wayfinding and regulatory signage. Council voted unanimously to look into the problem.
Meanwhile on July 27 the park was set to get the first stage of an accessible path - with 800 metres of hot asphalt laid on the southern edge and the park closed for safety reasons. Two kilometres of path will be installed.
Other changes include:
