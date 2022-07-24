Blue Mountains Gazette

Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever returns to Woodford Academy amid Kate Bush resurgence

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:03am, first published July 24 2022 - 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's currently topping the Australian singles chart with her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill but it will be an even older Kate Bush song that brings fans to the Blue Mountains on July 30.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.