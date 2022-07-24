Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever returns to Woodford Academy amid Kate Bush resurgence

She's currently topping the Australian singles chart with her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill but it will be an even older Kate Bush song that brings fans to the Blue Mountains on July 30.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is returning to Woodford Academy after a two year COVID-19 hiatus, with fans set to perform the dances moves from Bush's 1978 number one hit, Wuthering Heights.
Organiser Jonathan Madeley said the event is all about bringing joy to people's lives.
"Everyone needs a bit of hope, just fun for the sake of having fun," he said.
The Woodford resident took part in the first Blue Mountains event in 2016 and was keen to see it return after COVID-19 forced its cancellation for the last two years.
Apart from being a Kate Bush fan since the start of her career, he admits to taking part for other reasons.
"I'm a dad who likes to wear a red dress in a paddock, basically. There's nothing wrong with that," he laughed.
Inspired by the 2013 Brighton Fringe Festival where the group Shambush attempted the world record to have the most "Kates" dancing at one time, Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever events are now held all over the world.
This year's event comes as the English singer-songwriter is enjoying a career resurgence on the back of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. The latest series features Bush's 1985 single, Running Up That Hill, in a key sequence, bringing her music to a completely new audience.
Running Up That Hill has spent six weeks on top of the Australian singles chart as a result, eclipsing its '80s chart performance.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will be held from 12-2pm at Woodford Academy. For more information visit the Facebook page: Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - Blue Mountains NSW.
