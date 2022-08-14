Concerns over pedestrian access and safety around train stations continues to dominate concerns of many Mountains residents.
Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood told a recent council meeting that, just as concerns had been raised over the Faulconbridge level crossing and at the railway bridge at Wentworth Falls, the small community on the northern side of Bullaburra was also worried.
Advertisement
"The northern side of Bullaburra was completely neglected after the very large $3 million bridge was built over the highway to connect South Bullaburra to the station," she said.
"Access on this side is in the dark ages, it's not accessible at all, there's very difficult sight lines. Schoolchildren who get off on that side to walk home ... it's actually really dangerous.
"One side [of the railway] has been dealt with, the other side has been forgotten. Our state member Trish Doyle said this about Faulconbridge."
She said a number of people in Bullaburra had raised the issue and it was "time to bring these safety issues forward and how transport connection happens when they [the state government] haven't finished the job".
Residents who spoke to the Gazette believe clearing some vegetation and building a retaining wall, with a mirror at the corner would go a large way to solve the traffic problem. Lobbying to Transport for NSW for a drop off zone - which would make it safer for children being dropped off by the bus - was another important stage.
"You can't see jack," Gary Hyland, a former paramedic, said at the site.
"It's a very scary spot," Cr Hollywood said. "The issue potentially exists in other wards too with state-owned assets, it's quite a problem".
Council heard there was limited parking on the northern side of the station. The matter would require council and Transport for NSW to work together.
Bullaburra was not identified in the current works for a Transport Access Plan but council would continue to advocate for funds for the precinct. A revised assessment of Railway Parade under the Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan for a footpath had moved the area from low to high priority after the criteria was redeveloped. Cr Hollywood said traffic on Railway Parade was worsening.
Council voted unanimously in May to write to Ms Doyle and to receive a briefing on ways to improve pedestrian access and safety, including funding opportunities. It has referred the matter to the Local Traffic Committee.
Cr Hollywood has previously cited issues with connection from the north and south sides of towns - with residents in Faulconbridge who struggle to cross safely from Great Western Highway to Sir Henrys Parade over the railway line and issues with access via the ageing railway bridge over Station Street at Wentworth Falls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.