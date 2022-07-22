The Federal Government will restrict access to free Rapid Antigen Tests for concession card holders in Macquarie, despite surging case numbers and cost-of-living pressures, but the program will be picked up by the state government.
The change will see Commonwealth concession card holders, including pensioners and veterans, unable to access free Rapid Antigen Tests from August 1 through the federal government's Concessional Access Program.
Labor made the decision against the advice of key stakeholders, including the Australian Medical Association, The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, Senator Marise Payne, said.
Dr Mike Freelander, the Labor MP for Macarthur in South Western Sydney, broke ranks and urged his government to continue the support.
Ms Payne, said the federal government must explain why they were dumping the program.
"Labor have said we're facing a 'winter wave' of COVID-19, yet they're pulling the rug from under vulnerable Australians who need access to free rapid antigen tests," Senator Payne said.
"The Minister for Health must outline what expert advice has formed the basis of his decision."
In Macquarie, around 15,334 pensioners would be forced off the federal government's scheme, she said.
The decision comes after a backflip by Labor on the $750 Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment.
Pressure was mounting on the federal government to reinstate payments for workers who test positive for COVID-19 and need to isolate but do not have sick leave.
Labor initially elected not to re-commit to that scheme after it ended on June 30, citing pressures on the federal budget, but reversed the decision after community uproar.
On July 15, the NSW Liberal Government announced they will expand its existing program to include those accessing tests through the Federal Government's Concessional Access Program, which was due to finish at the end of the month.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said they were committed to ensuring vulnerable communities had the support they needed through winter.
NSW Seniors Minister Mark Coure said the expanded program would allow eligible Commonwealth Concession Card holders to access 10 rapid antigen tests over three months up until October 31. Tests will be available through neighbourhood and community centres. Commonwealth Concession Card holders need to show a concession card.
MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman said vulnerable NSW residents, including concession card holders, can access free RATs in a number of ways, including through Neighbourhood Centres.
"The original RAT program ending on July 31 was a program co-funded with states and territories and established by National Cabinet, and now in NSW the access to RATs has been extended by the NSW Government to October 31."
She said there was also no change to the ability of people to get a test free of charge, whether it's a PCR test, or rapid antigen test if they have symptoms of COVID, or if they've been exposed as close contacts of COVID.
"I'd encourage the Senator to share the information about how NSW residents can access free RATs: https://www.dcj.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/free-rapid-antigen-tests-for-vulnerable-communities.html," Ms Templeman said.
