Andrea Lam's 'Choose Your Own (Piano) Adventure' invites the audience to select their favourites from a list of songs accessed through a QR code on their phone. The songs with the most votes will be played live and interwoven throughout the concert with Schubert's breathtaking Sonata in A major, D. 959, that reveals and revels in all of life - encapsulating beauty, warmth, grandeur, intimacy, nostalgia, joy, melancholy and whimsy - all elements explored in some way through the audience's choice of offered works, whichever they will be.