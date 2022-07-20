Award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to a dynamic, interactive experience where the audience 'chooses its own piano adventure' according to what they wish to hear in that moment - from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans.
The way we listen to music is ever changing with technology. Whether it's online, via a streaming service, from a playlist we've created on our devices, on the radio or in a live audience, more than anything, music is a way to connect and make us feel and think differently.
Andrea Lam's 'Choose Your Own (Piano) Adventure' invites the audience to select their favourites from a list of songs accessed through a QR code on their phone. The songs with the most votes will be played live and interwoven throughout the concert with Schubert's breathtaking Sonata in A major, D. 959, that reveals and revels in all of life - encapsulating beauty, warmth, grandeur, intimacy, nostalgia, joy, melancholy and whimsy - all elements explored in some way through the audience's choice of offered works, whichever they will be.
The song selection includes:
J. S. Bach - Aria from 'Goldberg Variations', BWV 988
Frederic Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor, Op. Posth.
Johannes Brahms - Intermezzo in A major, Op. 118 no. 2
Robert Schumann - 'Arabesque', Op. 18
Claude Debussy - 'Clair de Lune'
George Gershwin - Prelude
Philip Glass - Etude No. 2
Bill Evans - 'Peace Piece'
Matthew Hindson - 'Sad Piano'
Andrea Lam: Choose Your Own (Piano) Adventure is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, in the Mullins Studio as part of the Salon program, on Friday, August 5, at 7pm. Duration 60 minutes. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30, under 30s $25. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/andrea-lam/.
