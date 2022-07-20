Blue Mountains Gazette
Audience to pick what music is played in concert at The Joan

Updated July 28 2022 - 11:43pm, first published July 20 2022 - 3:26am
Award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to a dynamic, interactive experience where the audience 'chooses its own piano adventure' according to what they wish to hear in that moment - from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans.

