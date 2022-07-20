Blue Mountains Gazette

South Lawson Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday July 26

Updated July 21 2022 - 5:20am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
UPDATE: South Lawson Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 26. The closure was to occur on Friday, July 22 but had to be postponed due to persistent rain.

