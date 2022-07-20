UPDATE: South Lawson Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 26. The closure was to occur on Friday, July 22 but had to be postponed due to persistent rain.
It is being closed to enable the first stage of the new accessible path to be laid on the southern edge.
Council officials said the park would closed for safety reasons from 7am to 5pm. Some 800 metres of hot asphalt will be laid - part of the planned more than two kilometres of accessible pathway set for the park.
Council CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, apologised for any inconvenience caused to park users, especially the local dog walking community.
"Completing the first section of the path will be a big step forward for the South Lawson Park upgrade, especially considering the significant impact that ongoing wet weather, COVID-19 and procurement delays have had on the project," she said.
A pre-sealing treatment has been applied this week and council said visitors may notice the material and are advised not to walk on it - it is sticky but not harmful.
The current project at South Lawson Park will also provide:
The project was funded under the City Deal - a 20 year agreement between the federal and state governments, and the eight local councils of the Western Parkland City. An extension for the current upgrade is being sought from the grant body given delays due to rainfall.
