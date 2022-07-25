Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek visited the Mountains on Wednesday, July 20 to see efforts to protect endangered ecological communities following the 2020 bushfires.
Her visit came just a day after the release of the latest State of the Environment Report, which painted a grim picture of the nation's environment following nearly a decade of neglect under the former government and singled out the devastating impacts of natural disasters.
As a record of the full national picture of the health of Australia's environment, the report was one of the most important documents in environmental science, said Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, who met Ms Plibersek with volunteer bushcarers and Parks staff.
"This report was delivered to the previous government last year, but they chose to keep it locked away until after the federal election," Ms Templeman said.
"While it's a confronting read, people particularly living in sensitive areas like the Blue Mountains deserve to know the truth.
"I was really pleased that the minister, Tanya Plibersek, visited our World Heritage Area so soon after releasing the report, to meet with bushcare volunteers from the Braeside Upland Swamp in Blackheath and see some of the important work they are doing to regenerate bushland in the area.
"This area was hit badly by bushfires, and it was important to hear from the volunteers as well as NSW National Parks and Wildlife Blue Mountains branch director, David Crust, about the crucial work being done to restore the area."
Mr Crust told the minister that National Parks had received $8 million in bushfire recovery funds, which was being used to help eliminate pest animals, on weed control, erosion control and threatened species management.
Ms Plibersek saw the work of the Braeside volunteers, who have worked for years to remove invasive weeds and restore the swamp's natural qualities.
"Braeside bushcare began volunteer weeding in the early 1990s, and volunteers have worked tirelessly to eliminate gorse, blackberry and broom from the area," Ms Templeman said.
"It's a vital contribution to our community."
Ms Plibersek said: "It was fantastic to visit the beautiful Blue Mountains World Heritage Area and meet with local volunteers about the work they are doing.
"There's amazing conservation and regeneration work being done in the area and it was a privilege to see it first hand," she said.
The minister and and Ms Templeman also met with Medlow Bath residents and members of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society during the visit.
