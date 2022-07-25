Blue Mountains Gazette

Tanya Plibersek visited Blackheath last week

Environment minister Tanya Plibersek and Macquarie MP Susan Templeman with bushcare volunteers and NSW National Parks and Wildlife staff during their visit to Blackheath.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek visited the Mountains on Wednesday, July 20 to see efforts to protect endangered ecological communities following the 2020 bushfires.

