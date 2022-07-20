It's a Morning Mels not to be missed with Danny Elliot, FABBA, Davidia and the Greg Hooper Trio.
Ever popular multi-award winner and multi-instrumentalist Danny Elliot heads up this variety show. With his ability to play more than a dozen instruments he takes audiences on a world trip of musical delights featuring Don't Cry For Me Argentina on pan pipes and I Am Australian on didgeridoo.
The fabulous FABBA will also be making a welcome return featuring the music of ABBA including Mamma Mia, Fernando and many more. Rounding off this eclectic feast of entertainment is vocalist Davidia with her particular style of humour and her renditions of Nessun Dorma, Unchained Melody and I Could Have Danced All Night.
Complementing the stellar line-up is The Joan's delightful pre-show morning tea. A great opportunity to catch up with other Morning Melodies fans over a slice of cake and a cup of tea served by the wonderful women of the Red Cross.
Morning Melodies: Talk of the Town is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on July 27 at 11am. Morning tea is served from 10. Duration 90 minutes. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22. Purchase on the day $25. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/talk-of-the-town/.
