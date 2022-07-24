The Land and Environment Court will head to Leura next month to determine the fate of a 31-room hotel behind an historic home on the Mall.
Culgoa was built in 1896 as a country house for Sir William Cullen, a politician, barrister and chief justice of NSW, and his wife, Eliza. It is next to the fire station at the bottom of the Mall.
The developer, Kingsford Property Developments, wants to build a new boutique hotel behind the cottage.
Two DAs have been rejected for the site. The first was knocked back in 2019 because the then plans for a 38-room hotel were deemed out of character and too big and bulky.
A revised DA was submitted in May 2020, which reduced the number of rooms to 31. The single big building concept was completely altered, replaced with four smaller buildings surrounding the historic house. But it was rejected by a Local Planning Panel in February 2021.
A conciliation conference was held shortly afterwards but was not successful.
Then in May, the court allowed a further amended DA but council has continued its opposition, leading the parties to the court next month.
It will first visit the site on August 8 and take evidence evidence from some of those opposed to the plans before adjourning to Sydney for further hearings.
