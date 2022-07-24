Blue Mountains Gazette

Land and Environment Court to come on-site over Culgoa DA in Leura

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 24 2022 - 11:56pm
The Land and Environment Court will head to Leura next month to determine the fate of a 31-room hotel behind an historic home on the Mall.

