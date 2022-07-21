Blue Mountains Gazette

Glenn Murcutt house at Mt Wilson on heritage register

Updated July 21 2022 - 7:58am, first published 4:00am
Mt Wilson house listed on state heritage register

The Simpson-Lee House II designed by renowned Australian architect Glenn Murcutt has been recognised by the NSW Government for its state significance.

