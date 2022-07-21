Mt Wilson house listed on state heritage register

The Simpson-Lee House II designed by renowned Australian architect Glenn Murcutt has been recognised by the NSW Government for its state significance.
Heritage NSW's executive director Sam Kidman said that this remarkably intact house, located in Mt Wilson, is historically significant in the development of modernist architecture in Australia in the second half of the 20th century.
"This house, which received the Royal Australian Institute of Architecture Wilkinson Award in 1995, has retained its physical integrity since its completion in 1994," said Mr Kidman.
The Simpson-Lee House II is reflective of the evolution of Mr Murcutt's architectural design approach and guiding principles.
"The house, within its site, provides the most beautiful quality of life. It may well be the most significant project I have undertaken in my career," said Mr Murcutt.
Mr Murcutt applied the Aboriginal ethos of 'touching the earth lightly' to Simpson-Lee House II, which ensures minimal disturbance to the environment.
The innovative design, careful consideration of locally sourced materials and fittings, and functional detailing of Simpson-Lee House II is a culmination of the architect's response to topography, solar control, patterns of water and air movement and bushfire management.
The Simpson-Lee House II achieves an exceptional Modernist house that responds to and celebrates its bushland context.
Listing will ensure that the significance of the Simpson-Lee House II will be protected for future generations.
Further information on the state heritage listing of the Simpson-Lee House II is found on the Heritage NSW website www.heritage.nsw.gov.au under 'search for NSW heritage'.
