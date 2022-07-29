Meeting Muhammad Ali - the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time - during protection work at the Sydney Olympics is one of the highlights in a long policing career which finished up today (Friday, July 29) for Blue Mountains Chief Inspector Peter Scheinflug.
Chief Inspector Scheinflug, 60, was farewelled in Springwood by a bagpiper and guard of honour in front of the Blue Mountains police force, his wife Robyn, his two children and their families, as well as his sister who flew down from Queensland. POLAIR did a flyover, marking the end to 38 years of policing.
It's a career that had him still working on the front line as late as last Saturday night in Katoomba.
Policing, he said, was a bit of a calling. He's not sure where the idea came from, but it may have been sparked by the detectives who chatted to his hairdresser Dad in the barber shop.
"It was something that was there from early on."
The chief inspector retired after a career that started in the suburbs of Sydney in January 1984, taking in highway patrol, the police investigation branch, radio communications and stations including Mt Druitt.
It was while working in Mt Druitt that he got the nod to help out the international media at the Sydney Olympics, meeting one of his heroes, Muhammad Ali.
"It was certainly chalk and cheese," he said comparing working in the western Sydney station to Olympic duties.
"He was an incredible person. There's a photo somewhere of him with me in the background. People who met him were crying. It was incredible the impact he had. He was suffering with his Parkinsons but he could still do an amazing shadow box."
When the police officer started he was doing reports on manual typewriters with carbon paper. With changes in science and technology there is now DNA, cyber crime and mobile phone footage.
"The basics are the same, we still go out and arrest crooks for doing the wrong thing but now there's cyber crime that never existed ... technology has been the biggest game changer."
Chief Inspector Scheinflug puts surviving to retirement down to "resilience, being open minded and treating people the way you would like to be treated". Good mentors had helped and the support of his wife had been "the stabilising anchor".
Before his farewell he recalled some incidents that would live with him for a long time - especially the recent death of a young woman on the highway at Blaxland.
"That one just got to me. It affected a lot of us," he said. "We've all been to jobs that will stay with us forever."
The ceremony attracted many former and serving members. He has been stationed in the Blue Mountains for 15 years.
Chief Inspector Scheinflug has enjoyed the variety of operational work in the Mountains - everything from fire and flood incident management to helping out with bush rescues. He plans to spend his retirement travelling in Australia and overseas.
