A "large brawl" at a Leura Hotel allegedly started after one man flicked a cigarette at another man's face.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine, said about 7.50pm on Saturday April 16 five young men were involved in a brawl at the Alex Hotel.
Police allege an argument began between two of the men.
"The 18-year-old male allegedly flicked a cigarette into the face of one of the other men. A brawl then occurs with all five participating by punching each other until security guards intervened," police further alleged.
An 18 year-old from Wentworth Falls, two 29 year-olds from Katoomba, a 21 year-old from Katoomba and a 29 year-old from Marrickville have each been charged with one count of affray.
The maximum punishment is 10 years imprisonment at district court or two years imprisonment when dealt with in the local courts.
The men will appear before Katoomba Local Court on August 1 and August 15 .
The "large brawl" was investigated by licensing police attached to Blue Mountains Crime Prevention Unit.
No damage occurred to the premises.
