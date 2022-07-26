Blue Mountains Gazette

Another platinum jubilee - this one in Blackheath

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 26 2022 - 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Queen isn't the only one celebrating a platinum jubilee in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.