Blue Mountains Gazette

Aboriginal elder Aunty Carol Cooper shares the story of her family's experience in the Gully at Katoomba

By Deborah Wall
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:12am, first published July 21 2022 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gundungurra and Darug elder, Aunty Carol Cooper gave a first-hand account of her family's life at a public event Walking on Country at the Gully with Aunty Carol Cooper in May attended by 60 people. The event, hosted by the Covenanting group of Uniting Church, provided an opportunity for the public to meet Aunty Carol in person and hear her story of the Gully from her own experience.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.