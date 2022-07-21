When Gundungurra land was flooded with the creation of Warragamba Dam, their move to the Gully became irreversible, until 1957. Their homes were bulldozed. The local government evicted them to make way for a business venture to build a race track. Aunty Carol's family, the last to leave in the 1960s, had to find another place to live. The race circuit business venture failed and only lasted for two years, Aunty Carol said.