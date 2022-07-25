Passenger trains between Katoomba and Mt Victoria will start again on Saturday, two weeks earlier than expected after a marathon round-the-clock effort to repair a huge landslip.
The line was closed on July 5 after the massive landslide near Mt Victoria, which came perilously close to the railway tracks.
It carved a hole in the embankment about 20 metres long and 60 metres deep.
Workers took several days stabilising the site before machinery could be brought in to help repair the area. Since then, crews have worked non-stop to rebuild the embankment.
The line was reopened to freight trains, travelling at night, last night (July 24) with passenger services to resume on July 30.
State minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway, praised the workers for their efforts.
"Transport for NSW crews have done a tremendous job to restore the line so quickly, with about 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock used to build up the embankment," he said.
"I made it clear that my priority was to get the main western line back in service so freight can operate and commuters can have their services back.
"There was a serious threat of job losses across the Central West region and industries like agriculture and critical minerals that have been already hard hit with the recent extreme weather."
Originally, the plan was to open the westbound line - which was on the side further away from the landslip - for freight but the repair work was sufficiently successful to safely open both tracks to freight this week, ensuring the resumption of movements of critical goods and supplies.
