Trains back on between Katoomba and Mt Victoria from Saturday, July 30.

By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:00am
Damage to the main western line: The impact of the landslip at Mt Victoria. Picture: Transport for NSW

Passenger trains between Katoomba and Mt Victoria will start again on Saturday, two weeks earlier than expected after a marathon round-the-clock effort to repair a huge landslip.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

