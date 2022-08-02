Police are investigating fraud-related incidents targetting parents on social media platforms like Whatsapp.
The 'Hi Mum' scam involves an offender sending a text message from an unknown mobile to a victim on Whatsapp. The offender pretends to be the victim's child and requests payment. Police are urging the community to contact relatives in person prior to transferring amounts of money, especially if requested via a social media app.
About 6.45pm on Wednesday July 20 a 40 year-old Wentworth Falls man was riding his skateboard eastbound on the Great Western Highway and was allegedly struck on the arm by the side mirror of a passing car causing the man to fall from the skateboard.
Police said the rider, who was not wearing any safety equipment, was found by a passing motorist in the grassy verge near a breakdown lane. The motorist was able to flag down an ambulance with the rider taken to Nepean Hospital with minor injuries. He was released later. Police attended but were not able to identify the car involved. Police are seeking witnesses to this incident, especially anyone with CCTV, phone or dashcam footage. Contact Katoomba Police Station on 4782 8199.
About 12.40pm on Saturday July 3, a male driver from Katoomba was travelling west in his white Nissan Navara near Springwood on the Great Western Highway and allegedly observed a black Audi driving recklessly weaving in and out of traffic.
The male driver of the Audi allegedly waved a metal pole out the window towards the victim, attempting to initiate a fight.
The victim said he left the highway due to the aggressive behaviour, reporting the incident at Springwood Police Station.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact Springwood Police Station on 4751 0299.
About 3.15pm on Sunday July 17, a grey holden commodore was stopped by police for a random breath test. The driver, a 35-year-old Lithgow woman was unable to provide her licence and allegedly admitted to being on a learner driver's permit. She was charged with multiple offences, including possessing a prohibited drug and a knife. She was taken to Katoomba Hospital for assessment prior to being released into police custody. She was refused bail pending a court appearance.
About 9.55pm on Sunday July 17 police were called to Leura after reports a car was reversing up the Great Western Highway. A short time later police saw the alleged reported vehicle, a Gold Landrover Discovery, travelling southbound on Leura Mall. The driver, a 42 year-old Springwood woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test, allegedly returning a positive result. At Katoomba Police station she was charged with high range PCA, had her licence suspended. She will attend Katoomba Local Court on August 15.
Police doing random breath testing on Old Bathurst Road, Blaxland on Sunday July 24 were targeting westbound traffic. About 10.40am, a 64 year-old Blaxland man was stopped and allegedly returned a positive reading. A further test at Springwood allegedly returned a mid range reading. His licence was suspended and the matter is now before the courts.
Around 4.30pm on Sunday July 31 at Katoomba train station, a young man from Wentworth Falls was approached by a number of males, believed to be from Blackheath, while waiting for a train to Lithgow.
The group asked the young person for his jacket, when he refused the offenders attempted to unzip the jacket. The victim was able to run away and board the train. The incident was reported to Katoomba police who are seeking witnesses.
