Police said the rider, who was not wearing any safety equipment, was found by a passing motorist in the grassy verge near a breakdown lane. The motorist was able to flag down an ambulance with the rider taken to Nepean Hospital with minor injuries. He was released later. Police attended but were not able to identify the car involved. Police are seeking witnesses to this incident, especially anyone with CCTV, phone or dashcam footage. Contact Katoomba Police Station on 4782 8199.