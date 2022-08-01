Mrs Webb described the guesthouse in the Sydney Morning Herald, 30/04/1924, as "newly-built, more commodious premises in Lurline Street with entrance from Katoomba Street opposite the Carrington." There was electric light and hot water throughout. The tariff was from 65/- a week. Mrs Gearin and, after her death, her daughters, Emily and Mary, continued to own Eldon until after World War 2.