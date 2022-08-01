There has been an Eldon Guesthouse in Katoomba for 120 years.
The original Eldon, 121-129 Katoomba Street, operated from 1903 until 1924 when its owner, Mrs Mary Miles, subdivided the site, creating shops and the Allawah flats.
In 1923, Mrs Gearin, a widow who owned the Gearin Hotel, bought two cottages at 9-11 Lurline Street, demolished one and built her modern boarding-house, Eldon.
Mrs Gearin headhunted Mrs Webb, a widow with two children, who had successfully managed the first Eldon from 1917 until early 1924.
Because of her popularity as a hostess, Mrs Webb took the name of the guesthouse with her. The new Eldon opened in April 1924.
Mrs Webb described the guesthouse in the Sydney Morning Herald, 30/04/1924, as "newly-built, more commodious premises in Lurline Street with entrance from Katoomba Street opposite the Carrington." There was electric light and hot water throughout. The tariff was from 65/- a week. Mrs Gearin and, after her death, her daughters, Emily and Mary, continued to own Eldon until after World War 2.
Mrs Webb and her daughter Ada managed it throughout the Gearins' ownership, Mrs Webb dying there in 1963.
The 1920s and 1930s were a period of prosperity for Eldon, a centre of Katoomba's social life.
In 1927, a ballroom, lounge and tennis courts were added and, in 1939, a block of single accommodation.
Twenty-firsts, honeymoons, bar mitzvahs, fund-raising balls were all celebrated at the Eldon.
Visitors were numerous. Many tennis stars stayed at the Eldon during the thirties when holding exhibition matches at the town courts.
The Eldon held dances to entertain the tennis champions and locals on the Saturday nights.
Tennis greats, Jack Crawford, Cliff Sproule and their families stayed there in November 1935 when they entertained the local tennis enthusiasts.
Post-World War 2, guesthouse businesses declined. The Eldon was no exception.
The closing years of the 20th Century witnessed its further decline. It did not become a nursing home, like the Burlington. It did not remain a prosperous guesthouse, like the Palais Royale. At one stage it became a refuge for the destitute.
It changed hands as investors tried to create a future for it.
The 21st century saw more problems for the Eldon. In 2011 there was a mortgagee sale.
In 2015 there were rumours that the empty, neglected building was to become a half-way house for ex-prisoners. Beneficial as such homes are, the negative response in Katoomba was immediate.
The fire at Eldon in 2019 caused even more damage than had the years of neglect.
Now, in 2022, the current owners are seeking government assistance.
Hopefully, Eldon will be restored to its former glory.
