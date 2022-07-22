Services on Main Western Line in Blue Mountains to resume on July 30

Rail services on the Main Western Line in the Blue Mountains are set to resume from Saturday, July 30.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the reopening is more than two weeks earlier than expected following a major landslip near Mount Victoria on July 4.
"I made it clear that my priority was to get the Main Western Line back in service so freight can operate and commuters can have their services back," he said.
"Transport crews have done a tremendous job to restore the line so quickly and will now work towards restoring a full timetable for passenger services."
Transport for NSW posted on Facebook: "Crews have been working around the clock following a major landslip between Blackheath and Mount Victoria that was over 60 metres deep.... Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the line is safe for customers and staff".
