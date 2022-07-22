Blue Mountains Gazette

Services on Main Western Line in Blue Mountains to resume on July 30

Updated July 23 2022 - 12:12am, first published July 22 2022 - 11:56pm
The landslip near Mount Victoria that closed a section of the Blue Mountains Rail Line on July 4. Picture: Transport for NSW

Rail services on the Main Western Line in the Blue Mountains are set to resume from Saturday, July 30.

