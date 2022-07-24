The Great Western Highway is blocked at Jenolan Caves Road in Hartley because of a truck breakdown.
LiveTraffic.com is reporting that the westbound lanes were closed earlier this morning due to a broken down B double. Eastbound traffic is also affected.
But, in good news for train travellers, the main western railway line will reopen on Saturday after major works to fix an enormous landslip near Mt Victoria. This is two weeks earlier than expected.
Buses will continue to carry passengers between Lithgow and Katoomba this week with normal services resuming on July 30, according to Transport for NSW.
