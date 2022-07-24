A new cancer retreat providing holistic support for body, mind and spirit has opened its doors in Katoomba.
Hearty Center offers support at all stages of a cancer journey, with a focus on nutrition, mindfulness and natural therapy. Those undergoing chemotherapy, radiation or surgery will benefit from a range of support options.
Guests can bring their carers along with them, so they can learn Hearty Center's tools and programs, and continue to implement them when they get home. The retreat has 34 bedrooms.
Hearty Center founder and director, Thu Le, was diagnosed with breast, uterus and thyroid cancer more than a decade ago, and set out to research various dietary and spiritual methods to help cancer sufferers feel nourished and energised.
"We have a strong focus on nutrition and our therapies can help maintain body weight and body tissue, increase strength and ease side effects [of] treatment."
The property, has been known as Wahgunyah, Crystal Lodge and Bedford Manor and as a private hospital.
