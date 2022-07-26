Free support on offer for those in need Advertising Feature

HELP AVAILABLE: Wentworth Healthcare CEO Lizz Reay says pressures from the pandemic and compounding trauma from natural disasters have taken their toll.

Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, is encouraging those affected by recent disasters to look after their mental health and wellbeing by making use the free local mental health supports available to them.

Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said individuals of all ages can access free support through the Head to Health Phoneline on 1800 595 212, Monday to Friday, 8.30am-5pm (except public holidays).

"Pressures from the pandemic and compounding trauma from drought, bushfires and multiple flood events have understandably taken their toll on many Blue Mountains' residents," Ms Reay said.

"When people call the phone line, they will speak to a trained mental health professional who will take the time to listen and understand their needs and guide them on their journey to find the right local mental health support."

This may include services such as the Flood Psychological Therapy Services program which offers up to 10 free sessions, or a referral to the Penrith Head to Health Centre. All services offer telehealth and face-to-face appointments.

"Any referral made is done in a way that means people don't have to repeat their story multiple times, which we know can cause more distress when reaching out for help," Ms Reay said.

Gateway Family Services Wellbeing Outreach Program, funded through Wentworth Healthcare, also offers access to a local mental health practitioner who can provide a comprehensive range of free practical, emotional and psychological outreach support. Individuals can access this service directly by calling the Blue Mountains Wellbeing Practitioner, Megan Watson, on 0490 676 269.

"These next few weeks and months is when people will really start to notice that they may need help. If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed or just need someone to talk to, I encourage you to reach out. You are not alone and there is support available," Ms Reay said.