Youth from the Mountains have returned to the community motivated to influence change after finishing the 20th anniversary of the Y NSW Youth Parliament.
The Blue Mountains had more representatives than any other electorate, with five young people from the area using their school holidays to take part in the program.
Vincent Rummery, A Fraser, Claudia Wedesweiler, Ayla Zizovski and Edward Bell-Smith were among 60 students who 'took over' the Legislative Council for a four-day sitting week (July 11-14) in the NSW Parliament, part of the year-long youth leadership and engagement program.
They debated and passed nine important committee reports*, including nearly 100 recommendations, across a range of portfolios including Aboriginal Affairs, Education, Women's Affairs and Inclusion and Diversity.
Vincent Rummery, Member for the Blue Mountains and Manager of Opposition Business in the Upper House, said they were "all here to represent something that we are passionate about and we are all passionate about politics and policy in some way".
"It was exhilarating, there were nervous aspects to it but it's just really fun. It is such a great experience."
Rummery was part of the Business and Employment Committee which developed a 21-page report titled: An Investigation Into Youth Disengagement in the Workforce.
Students camped at the Sydney Olympic Park Lodge for nine days, taking a bus into Macquarie Street each of the four sitting days, forging lifelong friendships and soaking up a wealth of knowledge along the way.
Participants came from all over NSW, including Tweed Heads, Orange, Lismore, Wagga, Port Stephens, Parramatta and inner Sydney.
More than a dozen Members of Parliament made time in their busy schedules to chair debates, question time, and matters of public importance, offering invaluable advice and encouragement.
This year marked the first-time participants were able to meet in person for two years, with COVID-19 restrictions turning parliamentary training and sitting days into a virtual program.
Minister for Inclusion and Diversity, A Fraser, said the Mountains was a melting pot for youth advocacy. The Inclusion and Diversity Committee investigated NSW workplace disparities.
The 14-page report made recommendations in relation to: bias in the selection and treatment of leadership positions, hiring and promotion inequalities, casual discrimination in the workplace and allowing all persons from a diverse or minority background the ability to thrive in a working environment.
Y NSW's flagship Youth Parliament program has been operating for 20 years, providing high school-age students with the chance to engage with civic leadership, policy development and democratic parliamentary debate.
*The students argued for:
A Y NSW spokesperson, Louisa McKay, said it was about developing public speaking and advocacy skills.
"Each year we are overwhelmed by the passion and commitment young people bring to the program and this year was no exception," she said.
Participants will return to Parliament House on Monday September 26 to officially present the nine reports to respective Minister's portfolios. Applications for 2023 Youth Parliament open on October 10.
