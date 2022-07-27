Blue Mountains Gazette

New artists announced for Blue Mountains Music Festival in October

Updated July 28 2022 - 6:13am, first published July 27 2022 - 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Music Festival has announced a series of new artists including Vikki Thorn of The Waifs, Canadian Harry Manx, Whitetop Mountaineers from the United States, Charles Maimarosia (Solomon Islands) and Kelly Brouhaha.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.