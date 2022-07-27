New artists announced for Blue Mountains Music Festival in October

The Blue Mountains Music Festival has announced a series of new artists including Vikki Thorn of The Waifs, Canadian Harry Manx, Whitetop Mountaineers from the United States, Charles Maimarosia (Solomon Islands) and Kelly Brouhaha.
Vikki Thorn of The Waifs comes to festival, held from October 7-9, with her solo project, ThornBird. She describes her self-titled debut album by saying: "I wanted to make an album that has its own sway and swagger, untethered from a musical past that was defined by a couple of hippy kids travelling in a camper van...as a musician and a mother I've lived a few lives and this collection of songs reflect that."
Beloved Canadian multi-instrumentalist Harry Manx will return to the Blue Mountains Music Festival in October. Known for blending "Indian folk melodies with slide guitar blues", Manx's sound has won him legions of fans around the world.
Long-time friends and collaborators Danielle Caruana and Dingo Spender are ARIA-nominated Mama Kin Spender. Mama Kin Spender combine drums, percussion and blistering guitar with lightning arrangements underpinned by harmonies that shimmer and smoulder.
The Whitetop Mountaineers are Martha Spencer and Jackson Cunningham, an old-time country music duo from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Expect to hear old time country duet singing, up-tempo fiddle, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass mandolin and guitar instrumentals with a good dose of high energy Appalachian dancing.
Charles Maimarosia is a Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist from Pipisu village in the Solomon Islands whose music is deeply rooted in Are'Are culture. Maimarosia incorporates elements of his heritage and culture with contemporary sounds using guitar, ukulele, panpipe and vocals.
Kelly Brouhaha is an award-winning singer songwriter who plays a blend of Americana Soul. Her latest album, Unplugged, hit #1 on the AMRAP radio charts and was an ABC Country Feature Album of 2021. Brouhaha has performed with some of Australia's finest, including Beccy Cole, Lyn Bowtell, and Amber Joy Poulton.
Other Artists confirmed for October 7, 8 and 9 include John Butler, Kasey Chambers, Lior and Domini, The Grigoryan Brothers, Dom Turner and The Rural Blues Project, 19-Twenty, Kerryn Fields (NZ), Kee'ahn, MZAZA, Miss Eileen and King Lear, Rory Ellis and The Devil's Right Hand, Montgomery Church, Den Hanrahan and The Rum Runners, Saije, Mic Conway with Robbie Long, The Blues Preachers, Linda Mizzi Trio, Eagle and the Wolf, Kelly Brouhaha, Big Merino, Nic Danta, The Weeping Willows, A Few Good Spooky Men, Phil Davidson, Pat Drummond, Jimmi Carr, Jerrah Patston, Isobel Knight, Aurora Li, the Wagana Dancers, Uptown Brown, The Cleaning Ladies, The Poets Breakfasts and Heartland Conversations.
Weekend, day and night tickets are available at https://bmff.org.au/
