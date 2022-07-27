New artists announced for Blue Mountains Music Festival in October

Vikki Thorn of The Waifs comes to festival, held from October 7-9, with her solo project, ThornBird. She describes her self-titled debut album by saying: "I wanted to make an album that has its own sway and swagger, untethered from a musical past that was defined by a couple of hippy kids travelling in a camper van...as a musician and a mother I've lived a few lives and this collection of songs reflect that."