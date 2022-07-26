Blue Mountains Gazette

Traffic accident at Lawson delays motorists

Updated July 27 2022 - 1:28am, first published July 26 2022 - 11:04pm
Eastbound traffic is delayed around Lawson this morning [July 27] after an accident.

Local News

