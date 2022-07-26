Eastbound traffic is delayed around Lawson this morning [July 27] after an accident.
Shortly before 8am multiple cars were involved in a crash on the Great Western Highway near Somers Street, livetraffic.com is reporting.
Tow trucks and emergency services are on the scene.
The eastbound shoulder is closed, affecting traffic flow.
Meanwhile, a westbound lane over Victoria Pass remains closed because of a landslip. The rock fall happened on July 4 after heavy rain.
