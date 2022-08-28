Two Blue Mountains residents will line up against the country's top business leaders in the AusMumpreneur Awards in September.
Leura's Sonja Keller, of Innovative Social Work Solutions, has been named as a finalist for the AusMumpreneur Awards in the wellness and wellbeing category.
Gloria Tabi of Everyday Inclusion is a finalist in the multicultural business excellence category.
Presented by The Women's Business School, the AusMumpreneur Awards celebrate Australian mothers in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.
The award winners will be announced at a gala dinner at Sydney's Darling Harbour on September 1.
Sonja Keller is mother to three children (aged 13, 17 and 24) and works in private practice as a social worker, counsellor and clinical supervisor. She works with clients who are victims of childhood sexual abuse, who have post-traumatic stress disorder, or other emotional challenges.
"I provide a trauma-informed service, where clients are valued as the expert of their experience," she said.
"I use a strengths-based, holistic approach that harnesses strengths, builds on strategies, and provides evidence-based interventions to overcome distress and dysfunction, where clients can become their best selves."
Ms Keller said there are many benefits to balancing business and motherhood.
"I love that I get to harness my knowledge, skills, life experience and practice wisdom to serve the community in a unique, engaging and meaningful way... I also get to create flexible work hours and factor in much needed work/life balance and self-care."
Based in the Springwood-Winmalee area, Gloria Tabi is an author of Inclusive Teams & Workplaces: Everyone Wins!! and the managing director at Everyday Inclusion. Her research specialises in social analysis, race, social inequalities and anti-racism.
Ms Tabi brings more than 30 years of experience in project management, employment services, professional mentorship and business coaching.
After years of workplace bullying, harassment and racism, she decided to use her research to set up her business to support leaders and managers to proactively cultivate inclusive work environments.
As a black woman who grew up in a humble village in Ghana, West Africa. Ms Tabi was guided by her parents in the importance of education. She now embraces everything her parents wanted her to become in learning and serving the community.
For more information on the AusMumpreneur Awards visit: www.ausmumpreneur.co.
