The community of the Blue Mountains has produced some enviable performers over the years - talented artists who have gone on to tour the world with some of the biggest names in music.
Next month, Blue Mountains Theatre will host our very own multi-instrumentalist and country music singer who has done just that, Lozz Benson.
Advertisement
Benson has toured the world with The John Butler Trio and has performed and written songs with Paul Kelly and Midnight Oil's Jim Moginie. She has performed at Bluesfest, the Woodford Folk Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival and the Sydney Festival, and she has worked as a session musician with The Wiggles, Missy Higgins, Urthboy, Sandy Evans and Kate Ceberano.
On August 5, Benson will bring her formidable experience home, performing Women of Country, a collection of songs and stories from some of the most iconic female song writers and singers from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
Featuring Benson on drums, vocals and autoharp and leading her exceptional four-piece band, this show will have you dancing in your seats and singing along to the songs of Dolly Parton, Bobbie Gentry, Linda Ronstadt, Reba McEntire, June Carter Cash, Lynn Anderson, Shania Twain, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, LeAnn Rimes, Loretta Lynn and Emmy Lou Harris.
Benson has pulled together an awesome band that includes local performer John Stuart on pedal steel, Golden Guitar-winner Duncan Tombs on guitar and, all the way from Nashville, double bassist Shawn Supra, who has worked with rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson and Johnny Cash's guitarist, Bob Wooton.
A student of drumming icons Andrew Dickeson, Jim Peisse, Dave Goodman, Daniel Glass and Simon Barker, Benson is now revered by her contemporaries as a multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist.
Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil said: "Lozz is a real entertainer on stage. She is the centre of attention, driving the band from behind the drums with leadership and great panache, as well as singing flawlessly and entertaining the dancing crowd in her energetic and unique way."
Lozz Benson presents Women of Country on Friday, August 5, at 8pm. Tickets: $38 (concession $35). Bookings: Box office 4723 5050 or online at https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.