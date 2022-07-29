Blue Mountains to investigate introducing a reusable nappy and sanitary items rebate

Ward 1 Blue Mountains Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw is leading the push for the community to change the way we look at single use nappies and sanitary products.
Over the next six months, council will investigate available grant funding and will write to the NSW and federal environment ministers seeking direct funding for a targeted trial voucher program on nappy rebates and sanitary products.
Around 800 tonnes of disposable nappies are sent to landfill in the Mountains each year, and about 150kg of sanitary items during a woman's lifetime.
Advertisement
On Tuesday night (July 26) council also agreed to undertake a comprehensive community behaviour change program on reusable nappies and sanitary products - looking at the barriers and benefits from the uptake of the cloth nappy.
Cr Redshaw said using reuseable items could save families up to $1000 a year.
"We know that these products can be expensive up front though which is why the Greens believe council has an important role in helping people make the switch.
"We need to make it easier for people to live sustainably. By encouraging the use of reuseable nappies and sanitary items, Blue Mountains City Council can prevent pollution and reduce greenhouse emissions and landfill."
In an election pledge local Greens vowed to introduce a rebate scheme, after a successful trial of a scheme in Penrith. But a council report said it was difficult to locate strong evidence that a rebate for reusable nappies and/or sanitary products delivered significant, evidence-based results to reducing single use plastics in landfill.
This week council pledged to keep working with Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils on the role of rebates in influencing behaviors and how councils can get the greatest effect with limited resources and through a potential trial see if such a program can generate evidence based reductions in waste to landfill.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said he was "happy to continue looking at this issue".
"What is needed are strategies that are effective. This is not party-political. The whole council has resolved to work together and seek real outcomes that work to support community while reducing waste to landfill."
In Australia, an estimated 3.75 million disposable nappies are used every day, adding up to seven per cent of waste in landfill, according to a 2020 report from the Boomerang Alliance. It takes anywhere between 150-500 years for them to decompose.
Western Sydney University's Dr Jenna Condie, a senior lecturer in digital society and co-lead of community group Cloth Bums Greater Western Sydney, said "attitudes towards plastic disposability and infant toileting practices are shifting towards more environmentally friendly options".
Dr Condie said disposable nappies were extending the nappy period and delaying toilet training, which in turn, has implications for landfill waste.
She said parents using cloth nappies could save about 4380 disposable nappies going to landfill.
Alternatives to disposable nappies were becoming more readily available such as reusable 'modern cloth' nappies (although still containing some plastic) and biodegradable nappies (although still single-use), Dr Condie said.
She said there was a growing number of rebate initiatives by local councils to help with the upfront costs of purchasing reusable hygiene products, such as cloth nappies and period underwear. These rebates needed to be made available to those on lower incomes given the high upfront costs of starting with reusable products. Modern alternatives were elasticated, waterproof, machine washable, resizable and had adjustable snaps or Velcro.
"People often struggle to find reliable, impartial information about MCNs, their safety (e.g. concerns about skin care, nappy rash, and wash routines) and their environmental impacts.
Advertisement
"Some councils are supporting cloth nappy education by offering specialised workshops or webinars to introduce and onboard new cloth users. A smaller number of councils are organising initiatives such as nappy libraries and demonstration kits."
A planned six-month trial run by Penrith Council last year was so successful it finished after two months because the uptake was so strong. Blacktown and Parramatta councils have also trialled reusable nappy and sanitary item rebates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.