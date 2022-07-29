Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains to investigate introducing a reusable nappy and sanitary items rebate

By B C. Lewis
July 29 2022 - 6:00am
Ward 1 Blue Mountains Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw is leading the push for the community to change the way we look at single use nappies and sanitary products.

