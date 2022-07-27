Fusion Boutique presents Jodi Phillis's We Need To Be Free album launch tour plus King Curly in Katoomba.
Advertisement
Legendary singer-songwriter, composer and artist Jodi Phillis (The Clouds, Dearhunters, Roger Loves Betty) has just released her sixth solo album, We Need To Be Free, through Melbourne-based Cheersquad Records.
To celebrate its release, she is touring the eastern states of Australia with her talented band, featuring guitarist, composer Damien Lane, Matt Steffen and Phil Lally, to perform her uniquely haunting, country-tinged, chamber folk-pop songs that are sure to evoke tears and ecstasy.
Phillis will be performing at the Baroque Room in Katoomba (entry via the Carrington Hotel driveway) on Saturday, August 13 from 8pm.
Sharing the bill on the night are King Curly in full band mode featuring Blue Mountains local Steve Appel, a long-time enigma of original Australian music with his songs that bring to life avenging zombies, ukulele bumblebees, possessed pianos and a certain air of quiet, small town romance, against an impossibly beautiful backdrop of chook-shed instrumentation.
The band also features Steve Grieve on guitars and Johnny Graffham on pedal steel.
This is a special night of masterful music not to be missed, from two of Australia's most unique singer songwriters.
Doors and bar open 7pm. King Curly: 8-8:45pm. Jodi Phillis and band 9:15-10:05pm. Tickets $30-$35 pre +bf / $35-$40 door per person (unless sold out prior). More information and to book online see www.fusionboutique.com.au.
This event is an over 18 years only. No minors will be granted entry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.