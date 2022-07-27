Remembering Katie Lees: Fellowship established to honour performer

The family of Katie Lees, who grew up in Springwood, is encouraging the local community to visit katielees.com to pay tribute to the performer and stand-up comic.
Ms Lees impacted thousands of people around the world with her love for life. Her death has left a devastating hole in the lives of many friends, family and colleagues. Lockdown restrictions in 2021 meant that only 10 people could physically attend her funeral and the Lees family hopes the dedicated website will provide an opportunity for people to remember Katie and to grieve.
Ms Lees' commitment to community and her willingness to return to performing on stage meant she paid the ultimate price. She died on August 4, 2021 after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, which resulted in blood clots and a low platelet count, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
Performance had always been an integral part of Katie Lees' life. She loved being on stage, sharing her energy with friends, family and strangers. She honed her skills at Springwood High School and later, the University of Wollongong, but truly thrived as a performer travelling the world.
Her passion for performance stretched far and wide, as she took to showcasing her craft in Italy, Turkey, Vietnam, India and the United Kingdom amongst other places. Whilst there was a love for performance, Ms Lees was also committed to using her skills and passion to make a positive change in society and she drew immense pride from being involved in the Flying Seagull Project, bringing joy to children in refugee camps in Europe.
Back home, she had more recently delved into the world of stand up comedy. A natural comic, she wrote, produced and performed two cornerstone shows - Temporary and Hour of Power - both which drew rave reviews. Temporary featured at iconic events such as the Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe Festivals.
Thanks to the donations from friends and family, and in honour of her passion for performance and continual fight for equality, the Flight Path Theatre in Sydney's Inner West has created a fellowship in Katie Lees' name.
The Katie Lees Fellowship is designed to support a young female/female identifying theatre maker (under 34 years old), by assisting with script development and training. Anna Clark and Megan Bennets have been announced as the inaugural recipients of the 2022 fellowship and through the initiative will have the opportunity to produce an original piece later this year.
For more information visit www.katielees.com.
