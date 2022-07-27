Blue Mountains Gazette

Remembering Katie Lees: Fellowship established to honour performer

Updated July 28 2022 - 5:10am, first published July 27 2022 - 5:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The family of Katie Lees, who grew up in Springwood, is encouraging the local community to visit katielees.com to pay tribute to the performer and stand-up comic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.