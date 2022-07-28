Amanda Spratt was part of history when she set off in the first Le Tour de France Femmes on July 24, departing from the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The gruelling eight-day tour, covering more than 1000 kilometre ends atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31, but the Springwood rider was forced to withdraw before the third stage after heavy crashes.
Advertisement
With three Olympic Games and multiple World Championships under her belt - this was still the most significant race of the Springwood rider's career, as leader of Team BikeExchange-Jayco.
"Racing at the Tour de France was like living out a childhood dream and I feel so grateful its something I could take part in during my career. It was incredible to start in front of the Eiffel Tower and race along the Champs Élysées.
"The Tour de France is the one race everyone knows about it and I hope we can inspire both young and old to chase their dreams," Spratt, 35, said.
She had heavy crashes in the first two stages and despite still riding the remaining 25 kms of stage two, she woke struggling to breathe.
"It was not how I imagined my tour ending... I decided together with my team that it wasn't possible to ride my bike and I needed to prioritise my health."
Spratt said "nothing was broken just very sore".
She said unfortunately her "streak of bad luck" had continued after being forced to abandon the Giro dItalia due to COVID when she was sitting 5th overall.
"Its a really sad way for me to have to end my Tour after so much build-up. But I'm grateful I was still able to take part in it and now I'm just focusing on recovering well and quickly so I can chase my next goals and hopefully a start at a home World Championships in Wollongong in late September."
Spratt only returned to training in December 2021 after having surgery to fix Iliac artery endofibrosis which threatened to end her career. She is one of the all time greats of Australian cycling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.