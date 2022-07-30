Blue Mountains Winter Magic Festival makes an epic comeback

After a two-year hiatus, the iconic Winter Magic Festival in Katoomba is back, showcasing the bourgeoning local music and arts scene that's bursting at the seams post-lockdown.
The Winter Magic Revival Festival will be held across two days from August 26-27 and feature 130 performers across 13 stages, with nine free stages and four premium ticketed stages. There's something for everyone to enjoy including spectacular audio-visual experiences, live art performances, dance workshops, children's entertainment, spoken word and poetry, comedy, markets, pop-up food stalls and local brews.
Advertisement
Headlining the festival are the Blue Mountains DJ duo Hermitude, fresh from their Magic Mountain USA tour. Joining them on the exclusive stage will be Haiku Hands, Urthboy, Vlossom, a pop-psych project from Nick Littlemore (PNAU, Empire Of The Sun) and Alister Wright (Cloud Control).
One of the major festival highlights will be a mesmerising art, music and large-scale projection event r e s o n a n t w a v e within the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre gallery and outdoor space from 4pm on Saturday, August 27. The Civic Centre will also be showcasing a spectacular illumination project after sundown from the August 24-27. The projection will feature visual artworks by First Nations Artist Leanne Tobin that have been animated into a video loop by animators Illuminart.
A selection of talented Blue Mountains-based artists will also be taking part in Beats and Brushes, an interactive live art event curated by internationally renowned artist, Jodee Knowles. The aesthetic themes will be determined by the various music events at which the artists will draw and paint live on wooden panels during performances.
Winter Magic Revival Festival director Greg McManus said the festival aims to reactivate Katoomba's local business district and the arts sector by encouraging locals and visitors to experience the best of the Blue Mountains arts and music scene.
"We're thrilled to invite everyone back to celebrate the Blue Mountains' biggest annual festival in Katoomba," said Mr McManus.
"We have a rich and diverse music and arts scene that needs to be seen and heard. Community festivals are so important as they bring people together after a number of years of being separated. It's what we all need."
Hermitude's Luke Dubs said the DJ duo are looking forward to sharing their music with their hometown after recently being on tour throughout Australia and the USA.
"Our last show up here was pretty nuts so we're looking forward to that hectic hometown energy again," said Dubs. "The Winter Magic Festival has a real special energy about it. This has always been the one day where everyone from all their different walks of life can come and celebrate together."
For full details and to purchase tickets, visit www.wintermagic.org.au. Each ticket sold will go back into the community to fund next year's Winter Magic Festival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.