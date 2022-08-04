Blue Mountains Gazette

No reopening yet for RSPCA shelter at Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
August 4 2022 - 6:00am
RSPCA Katoomba shelter still closed as new staff recruited

The RSPCA shelter at Katoomba, which has been closed for a month, will remain closed for at least another couple of weeks.

