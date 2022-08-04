RSPCA Katoomba shelter still closed as new staff recruited

The RSPCA shelter at Katoomba, which has been closed for a month, will remain closed for at least another couple of weeks.
The shelter shut down on June 28 because of staff shortages.
It was due to reopen on July 26 but a spokeswoman said this week the recruitment of new staff, particularly trained animal attendants, has not been completed.
The experienced attendants are required to perform animal care, such as cleaning cages, medicating, feeding and exercising animals, as well as keeping thorough records of all the animals in care.
They also have to provide high level communication to their supervisor and the team and high level customer service to members of the public.
Candidates need a certificate II in animal care or animal care qualification plus handling experience with dogs and cats, as well as such things as communication skills, initiative and being a team player.
The job is advertised on seek.com.au at https://www.seek.com.au/job/57709707?type=standard#sol=01d3ec3e164468e890583d5e20f93cb2ea0f6bb2. Or for more information, contact Rita Perkons at rperkons@rspcansw.org.au.
The RSPCA NSW spokeswoman said a definite reopening date cannot be given until all new positions have been filled.
No animals can be surrendered at the shelter while the doors are shut to the public.
Meanwhile, the Blue Mountains branch of the RSPCA will hold its AGM on Saturday (August 6) at 11am at the Mid Mountains Neighborhood Centre (Joy Anderson room), 9 New Street, Lawson.
