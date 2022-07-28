A Woodford granddad has had a big win after buying tickets in a raffle to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.
Ian Fuller has been handed the keys of a deluxe expedition truck motorhome valued at $265,000, just in time for a planned trip this year to Queensland's Cape York
The truck was raffled for medical research and donated by Australia's largest transport and logistics specialist insurer, NTI (National Transport Insurance)
The raffle raised $555,850 for Motor Neurone Disease (MND). This year's record fundraising amount brings NTI's total raised for MND research to more than $1.5 million over four years.
Mr Fuller said the timing of the raffle prize was amazing.
"We've been planning a trip up to Cape York for four years but because of COVID we never got there," he said.
"We will head north as that date has been locked in for six months - so going from a little pop-up camper trailer to this expedition vehicle is such an amazing gift."
Mr Fuller purchased five tickets for $100 in NTI's raffle.
"We sold our caravan last year and my wife Margaret saw the expedition vehicle and said 'oh that's fantastic, it's got extra seating for the grandkids'.
"The grandkids live 300 kilometres away, on the NSW mid-north coast and we have them every school holidays and at least one weekend a month, so it's quite a trip to get them each time, and this truck will be great for that."
NTI CEO Tony Clark said all funds raised through the ticket sales will be donated to the MND and Me Foundation for medical research.
"We are blown away so many people took part in this year's raffle, helping to raise funds for life-saving research," Mr Clark said.
"Every day, two people are diagnosed and two people pass away from MND.
NTI's former CEO Wayne Patterson lost his battle with the disease in 2018 and we've been committed to helping find treatments ever since.
"In the past, we've raffled restored vehicles but this year we wanted to promote a sense of adventure and celebrate borders being open again with the expedition truck, and we're thrilled Ian will be putting this vehicle to the test on his great adventure up north," Mr Patterson said.
